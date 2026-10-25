Ravens vs. Bengals live updates: Lamar Jackson will miss huge AFC North battle in Week 7

We have ourselves a pivotal AFC North showdown in Week 7 as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens square off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Coming into the week, the division is as tightly knotted as you can get. Three teams are 4-2, including the Baltimore Ravens, while Cincinnati is right behind that group at 3-2 after being on the bye in Week 6. Both of these teams are currently looking up to the Cleveland Browns for first place, but these records suggest that the complexion of the AFC North can turn on a dime.

The big question throughout the week has been the status of Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined the last two weeks due to an ankle injury. He was initially listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion all week, but was downgraded to out on Saturday afternoon. That means Tyler Huntley will get the nod and be tasked with going toe-to-toe against Joe Burrow.

Will Cincinnati notch its fourth win of the season and inch closer to leaping atop the division standings? Will Baltimore persevere through another week without Jackson? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find real-time highlights of all the top plays and expert analysis.

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bengals -1.5 (via DraftKings)