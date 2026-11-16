One team is looking for a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. The other team is just looking for a win, period. The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) will debut Jacoby Brissett under center against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) to close out Week 10.

It's been a trying season for both teams, who had legitimate playoff expectations entering the year. The Ravens are using their fourth quarterback in as many weeks as injuries have wreaked havoc at the game's most important position. Lamar Jackson was off to another MVP-esque start to the season before an ankle injury cost him three games. He returned in Week 8, only to suffer a thumb injury that required surgery, and he's now on IR. Backup Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury that same game, leaving the Ravens to start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in a Week 9 blowout loss to the Jaguars.

Now, it's Brissett's turn to try to steady the ship. The journeyman quarterback, acquired from the Cardinals, will also hope Derrick Henry can get rolling again. He has run for fewer than 100 yards in seven of nine games this season, including each of the last four.

The Chargers, though, have been an unmitigated disaster. Justin Herbert's 13 turnovers this year are tied for second-most in the league, and he has looked completely lost in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme. It's been a comedy of errors for Los Angeles, which ranks dead last with 15.1 points per game.

Can Baltimore end its four-game skid, or will Los Angeles finally get in the win column? Follow along below for live "Monday Night Football" analysis, and stick around for a recap and takeaways after the game.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Chargers live