Ravens vs. Eagles score: Live updates, stats, highlights for NFL preseason game

Philadelphia and Baltimore open up their preseason schedule

BALTIMORE -- The rookies are making a good first impression in the preseason opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. Will Shipley caught a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to score the lone touchdown in the first half as the Eagles and Ravens are tied 6-6. 

Shipley had seven carries for 23 yards on a 15-play drive, capping off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. He wasn't the only Eagles rookie to make an impression, as Quinyon Mitchell had a pass breakup on the first defensive series for the Eagles and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a special teams tackle and a sack in his first half of action. 

For the Ravens, Nate Wiggins had three pass breakups on the first series. The Ravens' first-round pick had a pass breakup on third down to end the Eagles' first offensive series. Justin Tucker has two field goals (46, 21) for the Ravens scores. 

For all the updates for Friday's preseason opener, tune into the live blog below. 

Somehow, Kenny Pickett threw a high pass to Johnny Wilson. Pickett's been fine. Not good. Not bad.

13-for-21 for 90 yards with a TD (87.4 rating)  

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:53 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:53 pm EDT
 
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a special teams tackle and a sack in the first half. The Eagles rookies are doing well today. 

Will Shipley -- TD (7 carries, 23 yards)

Quinyon Mitchell -- PBU

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:41 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:41 pm EDT
 
Nakobe Dean blitzes and gets home. Taken away with a Nolan Smith hold. 

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:32 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:32 pm EDT
 
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with the special teams tackle on Damarion Williams.

Nakobe Dean was there but Trotter finished the play

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:30 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:30 pm EDT
 
Tyler Steen really looks like he's playing through an ankle injury. Second-team RG battling with Mekhi Becton for the starting job. 

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:24 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Two tackles by Jalyx Hunt on that drive.

His closing speed on that Josh Johnson run was impressive. Might have prevented a TD.

6-6  with 10:30 left in 2Q

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:20 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
 
No Nakobe Dean yet for the Eagles. Not a good sign for his chances to start. 

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:16 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Will Shipley scores his first TD in the NFL.

Rollout by Kenny Pickett, Shipley was wide open for the score. Capped a 15-play drive.

7 carries, 23 yards -- 1 catch for 7 yards and TD.

Eagles up 6-3. Jake Elliott  missed extra point. 

Jeff Kerr
August 10, 2024, 12:07 AM
Aug. 09, 2024, 8:07 pm EDT
 
Nate Wiggins had 3 PBU on the first series.

John Ross beat him on a 9-yard out.

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:58 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:58 pm EDT
 
Quinyon Mitchell with a PBU on a Josh Johnson pass to Malik Cunningham on 3rd down. Probably should have been an INT. Nice play by the rookie in the slot. Ravens up 3-0 after Justin Tucker 44-yard FG

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:52 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:52 pm EDT
 
All the defensive starters minus C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Josh Sweat are on this first series.

Avonte Maddox at safety. Nolan Smith on EDGE. 

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:49 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:49 pm EDT
 
Takeaway from the first series.

Nate Wiggins is pretty good. He had 3 PBUs on that drive.

PBU on John Ross, Johnny Wilson, and Joseph Ngata

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:46 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:46 pm EDT
 
Mekhi Becton is the only first-team player for the Eagles to play on the first series. Becton is also learning RG.

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:44 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:44 pm EDT
 
Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:41 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:41 pm EDT
 
Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Darius Slay, Saquon Barkley, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Brandon Graham are on sidelines. They are not dressed for the Eagles. 

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:35 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:35 pm EDT
 
Josh Johnson announced as the starting QB for the Ravens tonight. 

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:32 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:32 pm EDT
 
Darius Slay isn't dressed either. A few defensive starters appear to be playing tonight. 

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:29 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:29 pm EDT
 
Brandon Graham is not dressed tonight. Eagles are taking the field now. 

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 11:26 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 7:26 pm EDT
 
Good evening everyone from M&T Bank Stadium as the Eagles and Ravens set to kick off the preseason. Don't expect the Ravens to play Lamar Jackson tonight, as he's missed the last two preseasons. A peek at who's playing tonight. 

Jeff Kerr
August 9, 2024, 10:51 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 6:51 pm EDT

