Ravens vs. Eagles score: Live updates, stats, highlights for NFL preseason game

BALTIMORE -- The rookies are making a good first impression in the preseason opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. Will Shipley caught a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to score the lone touchdown in the first half as the Eagles and Ravens are tied 6-6.

Shipley had seven carries for 23 yards on a 15-play drive, capping off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. He wasn't the only Eagles rookie to make an impression, as Quinyon Mitchell had a pass breakup on the first defensive series for the Eagles and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a special teams tackle and a sack in his first half of action.

For the Ravens, Nate Wiggins had three pass breakups on the first series. The Ravens' first-round pick had a pass breakup on third down to end the Eagles' first offensive series. Justin Tucker has two field goals (46, 21) for the Ravens scores.

For all the updates for Friday's preseason opener, tune into the live blog below.