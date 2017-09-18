Redskins put Su'a Cravens on the shelf for 2017 before he can return to team

The Washington Redskins have officially placed safety Su'a Cravens on the reserve/left squad list, ending his 2017 campaign before it began.

Cravens has oscillated between whether or not he wants to play in 2017 throughout the offseason, and at one point he pseudo-retired in a group text with his fellow defensive backs. He was supposed to report to the team on Tuesday, but the Redskins made the move on Monday, barring him from team activities.

It's been an ongoing and strange saga for Cravens. After starting three games in 2016 and playing in 11 of them, Cravens came into 2017 seemingly ready for an expanded role. After getting injured in Week 1 of the preseason, however, Cravens mulled retirement, a decision that the Redskins supported in public. Alongside the announcement of his inclusion on the left squad list, the Redskins also made a note that they hope he'll use his time off wisely.

Players retiring relatively young isn't a new thing in the NFL. Chris Borland of the 49ers did so after fear of head trauma, and the Ravens' John Urschel did the same to pursue other interests. Who knows what has Cravens considering retirement, but he has been outspoken about the game's effects on his body -- specifically his eyesight -- and the Redskins obviously don't want to lose him. After spending a 2016 second-round pick on Cravens, that kind of resource can't be regained.

However, for a position with the hitting implications that safety/linebacker does -- which is the role that Cravens fills -- he can't be blamed for wondering how long he wants to play in that environment.

The Redskins' statement leaves the door open for 2018, but that will be up to Cravens. In the meantime, he'll have to watch his teammates play from home.