The Denver Broncos likely expected to get very little contributions from their rookie class after trading away significant draft capital, but even they may be surprised by just how little. Through six games, the sum of Denver's 2026 rookie class snap count is just 46, and the majority of those came on special teams.

Who did the Broncos draft, and how have they fared? CBS Sports revisits the 2026 NFL Draft.

Day 1

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Denver traded its first-round pick to Miami in exchange for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has 22 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown through six games. With the selection acquired from the Broncos, the Dolphins moved up slightly and chose San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, who has played the lion's share of defensive snaps for the franchise.

Day 2

Round 3, No. 66 overall: DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

Onyedim has not yet played for the Broncos. The defensive line had been a position of strength for the team so far this season, but generally, players taken in the top 100 overall are expected to at least be part of the rotation. However, few players taken after Onyedim in the third round could have helped Denver right now. Perhaps Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham or Patriots tight end Eli Raridon, but the options were limited so far.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 108 overall: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

Round 4, No. 111 overall: OG Kage Casey, Boise State

Round 5, No. 152 overall: TE Justin Joly, NC State

Round 7, No. 246 overall: S Miles Scott, Illinois

Round 7, No. 256 overall: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

Round 7, No. 257 overall: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

Coleman is the only draft pick who has played this season. He played 28 offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps over two games before succumbing to an injury. Prior to said injury, he offered glimpses of being able to handle the feature role: standing tall in pass protection, catching passes out of the backfield and showing patience in the run game. The Washington product could soon return from the injured reserve.

Casey has served as depth along the offensive line and was never expected to be an immediate starter. Joly was left on the cutting room floor as Denver trimmed its roster to the 53-man limit. Miami claimed him on waivers, but he has played just five special teams snaps.

Northern Arizona wide receiver Kolbe Katsis has been on the practice squad for the Broncos, but he was called into action and contributed on special teams against the Rams.