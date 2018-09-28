Robert Woods' home was reportedly burglarized during the Rams' win over Vikings

The home of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods was burglarized during the team's "Thursday Night Football" game against the Minnesota Vikings. An LAPD spokesman confirmed details of the burglary to USA Today, which reports the following:

Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that a burglary report was made on a home on the 2300 block of Mariano Street in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Thursday. The address matches Woods' home address based on property records. The LAPD's Lee said three suspects entered the property through the back of the residence, breaking a glass door. Property was reported stolen, although it was unclear how valuable. The three suspects were wearing hoodies and spotted fleeing the residence.

The investigation into the burglary of Woods' home was described by police as being in the "preliminary stages," so there is not much more information available at this time.

Woods, who signed with the Rams prior to the 2017 season, has emerged as one of the team's most valuable offensive contributors and played a major role in the team's win over Minnesota on Thursday evening with five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. He spent the early part of his career with the Buffalo Bills before signing with L.A. on a five-year, $34 million contract last offseason. He broke out as the team's most consistently reliable receiving weapon last year, and now forms one of the best receiving trios in the league along with Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp.