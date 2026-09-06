The NFL's compensation committee approved a four-year contract extension for Roger Goodell, keeping him as the league's commissioner through the 2030 season. His new deal lines up with the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement. Goodell is now in line to work as the league's commissioner through the age of 71 years old.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the chair of the NFL's compensation committee, sent out the following statement to announce the new deal, via ESPN. The other NFL owners on the compensation committee are John Mara of the New York Giants, Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns, Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals and Greg Penner of the Denver Broncos.

"As members of the Compensation Committee, we're pleased to announce that we have reached agreement with Roger to remain as Commissioner through the 2030 League Season, ending on March 31, 2031. Throughout the negotiation process, the Committee worked closely with an independent third-party compensation consultant and outside counsel to structure a deal that aligns Roger's compensation with the League's long-term interests and success. To that end, the agreement is heavily performance based, with more than 95% of the total compensation tied to Roger's and the NFL's performance measured against various metrics and at the discretion of the Compensation Committee. "We believe we are very fortunate to have Roger at the helm for the next four years. If any of you has any questions, please reach out to any of us. Robert Kraft (Chairman) John Mara Shad Khan Jimmy Haslam Michael Bidwill Greg Penner."

This deal positions Goodell to be front and center for the NFL's next round of CBA negotiations with the NFL Players Association. The league's current media rights deals, which are worth just over $110 billion, are set to run through the 2032 season.