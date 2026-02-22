Rondale Moore, 25, died on Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, who told multiple local media outlets that Moore's body was found in a garage. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, per WLKY-TV. Moore was born and grew up in New Albany, Indiana.

The former star wide receiver at Purdue signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025 but suffered a season-ending knee injury during the year's first preseason game. Moore spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, which selected him with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, before moving to the Atlanta Falcons, where he also suffered a preseason knee injury that prevented him from playing in 2024.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore," the Vikings said in a statement. "While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time."

The most dynamic player in college football during his freshman campaign with the Boilermakers, Moore was a consensus All-American, Paul Warfield Trophy winner and the CBS Sports Freshman of the Year in 2018, a season in which he amassed 1,258 yards receiving, 213 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns. He only played seven games over his sophomore and junior seasons.

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach," said Jeff Brohm, who led the Purdue football program while Moore was enrolled, in a statement. "The ultimate competitor that wouldn't back down from any challenge. Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with."

Moore's best NFL effort was his third year with the Cardinals, his lone full professional season, when he gained 530 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns. Moore gained 1,450 total yards and four touchdowns in Arizona.

"I am devastated by the news of Rondale's death," said Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. "While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won't continue to live out his NFL dream and we won't all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale's family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news."