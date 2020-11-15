The New Orleans Saints are facing significant discipline from the NFL after videos surfaced on social media of players not wearing masks after a Week 9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints official Twitter account even had a video of the team celebrating without masks, which showed head coach Sean Payton and several players dancing after the 38-3 victory.

The league has a precedent with teams that violate the COVID-19 protocols. The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $500,000 and the franchise was stripped of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick for COVID-19 violations related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test back in October. Head coach Jon Gruden was also fined $150,000, as the Raiders were a repeat offender of COVID-19 protocols. The Saints are also repeat offenders after Payton was fined $100,000 after he was shown not wearing a mask during the Week 2 matchup against the Raiders. New Orleans was also fined $250,000.

Demario Davis and Jameis Winston were seen dancing and celebrating in the social media video posted by the team, which the NFL is expected to hand down the penalties this week. New Orleans has since deleted the tweet.