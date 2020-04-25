Seahawks draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Seattle's Round 4-7 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Seahawks are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Seahawks shocked their fan base in Round 1 of the NFL Draft by staying put and selecting a player, specifically a linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. On Day 2, the Seahawks added to the trenches. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Seattle Seahawks 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 27 LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech C+
2 48* EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee C+
3 69* G Damien Lewis, LSU B
4 133

4 144^

5148*

6 214^

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Seattle Seahawks 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 48 acquired in draft-day trade with Jets
  • No. 69 and 148 acquired in draft-day trade with Panthers

