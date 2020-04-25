Seahawks draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Seattle's Round 4-7 selections

The Seahawks shocked their fan base in Round 1 of the NFL Draft by staying put and selecting a player, specifically a linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. On Day 2, the Seahawks added to the trenches. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Seattle Seahawks 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 27 LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech C+ 2 48* EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee C+ 3 69* G Damien Lewis, LSU B 4 133



* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Seattle Seahawks 2020 draft trade notes