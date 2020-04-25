Seahawks draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Seattle's Round 4-7 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Seahawks are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Seahawks shocked their fan base in Round 1 of the NFL Draft by staying put and selecting a player, specifically a linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. On Day 2, the Seahawks added to the trenches. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Seattle Seahawks 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|27
|LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
|C+
|2
|48*
|EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
|C+
|3
|69*
|G Damien Lewis, LSU
|B
|4
|133
|
|
|4
|144^
|
|
|5
|148*
|6
|214^
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Seattle Seahawks 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 48 acquired in draft-day trade with Jets
- No. 69 and 148 acquired in draft-day trade with Panthers
