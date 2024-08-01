A year after missing multiple games due to injury, Geno Smith is sidelined again, this time indefinitely. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced Thursday that the veteran quarterback is undergoing "imaging" tests after missing consecutive days of training camp practice, as ESPN reported.

Smith, 31, "got banged up a little bit" on Tuesday, Macdonald said, referencing an 11-on-11 rep in which the quarterback was knocked to the ground by a defensive teammate. Favoring his leg for the remainder of practice, according to The News Tribune, Smith proceeded to have his hip and knee "worked on" Wednesday, hence his absence from Seattle's next practice.

Asked Thursday if he expects Smith to be back for Friday's session, Macdonald was noncommittal.

"I don't know about tomorrow," he said, "but we'll see what comes out of when he goes and sees the doc."

With Smith absent in recent days, new backup Sam Howell took over as Seattle's fill-in starter at quarterback. The 23-year-old former fifth-round draft pick was acquired via trade from the Washington Commanders in March. He started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, leading the NFL in pass attempts (612) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, also a league-leading mark.

Smith, meawhile, is entering the second year of a three-year contract extension signed last offseason. He went 8-7 as the Seahawks' starter last season, throwing 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions while missing two contests with a groin injury.