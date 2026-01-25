Puka Nacua set to face Seahawks after producing 300 receiving yard against them in regular season
Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua has a combined 300 receiving yards against the Rams in their two regular season games this season, including a career-high 225-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 16 on 12 catches. That included a go-ahead, 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown in overtime that gave Los Angeles a 37-30 lead. The Seahawks overcame that score by converting on a two-point conversion on their ensuing touchdown drive.
Nacua will be the sixth player in the 21st century to have over 200 receiving yards in a single game against an opponent and then face that same opponent in the playoffs. The other five were Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2023 (against the Houston Texans), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 (against the Kansas City Chiefs), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2020 (against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2018 (against the Los Angeles Rams) and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin in 2013 (against the Green Bay Packers). The five prior to Nacua all had fewer than 75 receiving yards in the subsequent playoff rematch.