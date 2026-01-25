Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Seahawks vs. Rams live updates: Can Sam Darnold outduel Matthew Stafford with a Super Bowl trip on the line?

Seattle and Los Angeles square off with a spot in Super Bowl LX on the line

By
1 min read

It's time to decide an NFC champion. The 2025 season's NFC Championship game spotlights the most exhilarating divisional rivalry playoff showdown perhaps ever with the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams traveling to face the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. 

With the Rams escaping 21-19 at SoFi Stadium in Week 11 and the Seahawks surviving 38-37 in overtime at Lumen Field in Week 16,  this NFC Championship game will be the first interdivisional postseason meeting in NFL history where both regular season games were determined by two or fewer points, per CBS Sports Research. Los Angeles outscored Seattle by a single point (58-57) and outgained them by just a yard (830-829) in the regular season. This rivalry couldn't be more even this season. This bout is also a battle of wits between the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense, head coach Mike Macdonald's Seahawks unit that surrendered an NFL-best 17.2 points per game, against the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, head coach Sean McVay's Rams' attack that produced an NFL-best 30.5 points per game. 

Will Los Angeles emerge victorious to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2021 season, or will Seattle hold serve on their home turf to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 campaign? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out along with key updates, highlights, analysis and more.

For the full conference championship slate, including dates, kickoff times and TV channels, see our complete NFL playoff schedule.

Where to watch Seahawks vs. Rams

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 25 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
  • TV: Fox  | Stream: Fubo -- try for free
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Seahawks -2.5, O/U 46.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Puka Nacua set to face Seahawks after producing 300 receiving yard against them in regular season

Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua has a combined 300 receiving yards against the Rams in their two regular season games this season, including a career-high 225-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 16 on 12 catches. That included a go-ahead, 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown in overtime that gave Los Angeles a 37-30 lead. The Seahawks overcame that score by converting on a two-point conversion on their ensuing touchdown drive.   

Nacua will be the sixth player in the 21st century to have over 200 receiving yards in a single game against an opponent and then face that same opponent in the playoffs. The other five were Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2023 (against the Houston Texans), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 (against the Kansas City Chiefs), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2020 (against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2018 (against the Los Angeles Rams) and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin in 2013 (against the Green Bay Packers). The five prior to Nacua all had fewer than 75 receiving yards in the subsequent playoff rematch.   

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold readies to face Rams defense after struggling in last three games against Los Angeles

Sam Darnold threw six interceptions in two games against the Rams defense this season, and he took an NFL-record nine sacks in his 2024 playoff game against them as the quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings. 

Sam Darnold's last three games vs. Rams, span begins in 2024 wild card round with VikingsStats

Completion pct

64.4%

Pass TD-Turnovers

3-8

Passer rating

67.5

Times sacked

13*

* Includes nine sacks in 2024 wild card round loss with Vikings, tied for the most in a playoff game in NFL history

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams inactives: Edge rusher Byron Young (knee) is active

Young, who earned a Pro Bowl selection for leading Los Angeles with 12.0 sacks in 2025, is active after just practicing in a limited fashion on Friday. Huge boost for the Rams' defense. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives: TE Elijah Arroyo (knee) ruled out

Arroyo was activated off of injured reserve on Friday, but Seattle decided he wasn't ready to play on Friday. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams at Seahawks set to be first playoff game with No. 1 scoring offense vs. No. 1 scoring defense in conference title game or later

It's the ninth such playoff matchup in the conference championship round or Super Bowl since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger between the No. 1 scoring offense -- the Rams led the NFL with 30.5 points per game in 2025 and the No. 1 scoring defense -- the Seahawks led the NFL with 17.2 points per game allowed in 2025. It's worth noting the No. 1 defense has triumphed over the No. 1 offense in seven of the prior eight such matchups. 

No. 1 scoring offense vs. No. 1 scoring defense, conference championship game or later, Since 1970 OffenseDefense

2025 NFC Championship

Rams

Seahawks

2016 Super Bowl 

Falcons

Patriots*

2014 NFC Championship

Packers

Seahawks*

2013 Super Bowl

Broncos

Seahawks*

1990 Super Bowl

Bills

Giants*

1989 Super Bowl

49ers*

Broncos

1984 Super Bowl

Dolphins

49ers*

1980 NFC Championship

Cowboys

Eagles*

1978 Super Bowl 

Cowboys

Steelers*

* Won game

Where to watch Rams vs. Seahawks live
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Drake Maye Is The "Real Deal" Ahead Of AFC Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    FanDuel Parlay Pick: NFL Conference Championship Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    GEICO Feel Good Moment: Patriots' Historic Turnaround

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    How Will Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy Work Together In Pittsburgh?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Breaking: Steelers Working To Hire Mike McCarthy As Head Coach

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Picks To Win NFC Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    X-Factors For NFC Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Keys To Victory For Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Keys To Victory For Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Picks To Win AFC Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    X-Factors For AFC Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Keys To Victory For Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Keys To Victory For Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Breech: Broncos don't need A+ game from QB to beat Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Is There A Chance The Steelers Are The Best Opening Available?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    What's The Most Attractive NFL Head Coaching Job Available?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Ran Carthon on Drake Maye: 'I Just Love the Way He Plays the Game'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Broncos Defensive Combines Aggressive Pass Rush & Tight Coverage to Keep Teams Down

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    What Makes Playing in Denver So Difficult?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Jonathan Jones on the Bills: 'Who They Hire at Head Coach is Going to Be Almost Entirely About Josh Allen'

See All NFL Videos