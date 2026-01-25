It's time to decide an NFC champion. The 2025 season's NFC Championship game spotlights the most exhilarating divisional rivalry playoff showdown perhaps ever with the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams traveling to face the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

With the Rams escaping 21-19 at SoFi Stadium in Week 11 and the Seahawks surviving 38-37 in overtime at Lumen Field in Week 16, this NFC Championship game will be the first interdivisional postseason meeting in NFL history where both regular season games were determined by two or fewer points, per CBS Sports Research. Los Angeles outscored Seattle by a single point (58-57) and outgained them by just a yard (830-829) in the regular season. This rivalry couldn't be more even this season. This bout is also a battle of wits between the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense, head coach Mike Macdonald's Seahawks unit that surrendered an NFL-best 17.2 points per game, against the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, head coach Sean McVay's Rams' attack that produced an NFL-best 30.5 points per game.

Will Los Angeles emerge victorious to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2021 season, or will Seattle hold serve on their home turf to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2014 campaign? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out along with key updates, highlights, analysis and more.

