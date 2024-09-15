A pair of teams looking to stay unbeaten meet when the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) travel to the East Coast to take on the New England Patriots (1-0) in a cross-conference Week 1 matchup. The Seahawks are coming off a 26-20 home win over the Denver Broncos. Running back Kenneth Walker III ran for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Patriots are coming off a shocking 16-10 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. New England was a 9-point underdog going into that game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Seattle is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 38.5 points. Before making any Seahawks vs. Patriots picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Seahawks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Patriots vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3.5

Patriots vs. Seahawks over/under: 38.5 points

Patriots vs. Seahawks money line: Patriots +143, Seahawks -170

Patriots vs. Seahawks picks:

Why the Seahawks can cover

Head coach Mike Macdonald is one of the top young defensive coaches in the league, and the Seahawks had the look of a defense that will be opportunistic and force a lot of turnovers in 2024. Against Denver, the Seahawks intercepted two passes and forced and recovered a fumble, while limiting the Broncos to 231 total yards.

Offensively, the Seahawks are loaded with playmakers. Running back Walker is a Pro Bowl caliber player, and rushed for 103 yards and a score in Week 1. At wide receiver, the trio of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf may be the best overall group in the NFL.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Patriots had a dominant rushing attack in their Week 1 win over the Bengals. As a team, New England rushed for 170 total yards on 30 carries for an average of 4.4 yards per carry. Veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the way, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Defensively, New England limited a typically explosive Cincinnati offense to only 10 points. The Bengals were held to 224 yards of total offense, with Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for just 164 yards and no touchdowns. The Pats also forced and recovered three fumbles.

How to make Patriots vs. Seahawks picks

The results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Patriots in Week 2, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Seahawks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.