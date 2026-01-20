Brian Flores and Mike McCarthy are among the candidates in consideration for the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching position that became available after Mike Tomlin's decided to step down.

The Steelers are meeting with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores Tuesday and former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy Wednesday. Pittsburgh will also conduct an in-person interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

They completed virtual interviews with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiac, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Steelers also spoke with former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who accepted the Dolphins' coaching job.

Flores, 44, worked on the Steelers' staff in 2022 as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. McCarthy, 62, is a Pittsburgh native who guided the Packers to a win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He was a candidate for the Titans' job before reportedly withdrawing.

McCarthy, who reportedly turned down other inquiries, is focused on the Steelers' position, where he is considered a "strong candidate."

Both coaches would bring something different to the table. Flores is a defensive-minded coach who cut his teeth on Bill Belichick's staff in New England before ascending to become the team's de facto defensive coordinator when the Patriots held the Rams to three points in Super Bowl LIII.

McCarthy is an accomplished offensive play-caller who played a key role in the development of quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. McCarthy's past history with Rodgers could give him an edge as Pittsburgh is reportedly open to bringing Rodgers back in 2026 if he continues to return for a 22nd season.

The Steelers traditionally filled their head coaching vacancy with young coordinators. While they may decide to go that route again, the Steelers' interest in Flores and McCarthy reinforces what team president Art Rooney II said about his mindset going into the coaching search.

"It's to have an open mind," he said. "When we had Mike in for his first interview, I certainly wasn't expecting that he was going to be our next head coach. I think you go through the process and be diligent, and hopefully you come out with the right guy."