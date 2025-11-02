Welcome to our Week 9 coverage of what should be a competitive and entertaining showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams are currently in first place in their respective divisions. But while the 7-1 Colts are riding a four-game winning streak, the 4-3 Steelers are coming off two straight losses. Pass defense has been a major issue for the Steelers as of late; Joe Flacco and Jordan Love threw for a combined 702 yards and six touchdowns against them during their last two games.

Pittsburgh's defense once again has its work cut out for it against the Colts' top-ranked scoring offense. Indianapolis has received stellar seasons so far from quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor, the league's current leader in rushing yards and touchdown runs. Indianapolis' sixth-ranked scoring defense will try to contain Aaron Rodgers and a Steelers offense that is determined to perform better on third down after being 1 of 10 in that department during last week's loss to the Packers.

Which team will come out on top? Follow along in our live blog to find out.

Where to watch Colts vs. Steelers live

