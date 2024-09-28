Justin Fields is enjoying newfound success with the Steelers, and Pittsburgh's coaching staff is apparently a big reason why.

Fields, who has helped the Steelers get out to a 3-0 start, was recently asked to pick between coaching staffs in Pittsburgh or in Chicago, where Fields spent his first three seasons before he was traded to the Steelers earlier this offseason.

"Pittsburgh," Fields said on teammate Cam Heyward's podcast. "It's not close."

Fields' answer shouldn't be too surprising, and you can argue that it's not even a knock on Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and the rest of the Bears' coaching staff.

Let's start with the fact that the Steelers' coaching staff believes in Fields and his potential, which is why they traded for him. Fields having the belief of his coaches shouldn't be overlooked when assessing his success in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have also put him in a position where he doesn't have to be Superman. Sure, Fields still has to make plays like he was called upon to do in Chicago, but he is not being asked to make the lion's share of the plays. Instead, Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has put him in a run-first offense that largely tailors to Fields' strengths.

Smith and Co. have also worked with Fields on some technical things, specifically his footwork. They've also worked with Fields on finding the balance between trying to make plays and knowing when it's OK to play it safe instead of forcing something.

Fields also deserves a ton of credit for putting the work in and being willing to take coaching at this phase of his career, especially when it comes to his mechanics. Fields also accepted his role as a backup to Russell Wilson but made it clear early that he intended to make it a competition. He has taken advantage of his opportunities to play with Wilson dealing with calf issues. Fields has also earned the respect and support of his teammates in Pittsburgh.

All of this has led to a dramatic rise in Fields' completion percentage and a dramatic decline in his turnovers. In return, Fields has won three straight starts for the first time in his four-year career. Fields has also relied less on his legs in Pittsburgh, although he said recently that that hasn't necessarily been by design.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 73.3 YDs 518 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

Fields is clearly getting the support he needs in Pittsburgh. In Chicago, the Bears are hoping to do the same for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who is currently going through growing pains similar to the ones Fields experienced during his time in the Windy City.