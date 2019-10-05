Stefon Diggs reportedly making trip to New Jersey with Vikings, a strong indication he'll play vs. Giants

Stefon Diggs has made it clear he's unhappy with his current situation with the Minnesota Vikings, but that apparently won't stop him from playing Sunday. Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Diggs is making the trip to New Jersey with the Vikings for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, a good sign he'll play in the Week 5 matchup.

Diggs was fined by the Vikings this week for missing team meetings and skipping practice. The saga of his displeasure with the Vikings escalated when Diggs didn't shoot down the trade rumors surrounding him.

"I feel like there's truth to all rumors, regardless of what it is -- good or bad," Diggs said, per The Athletic. "I can't say what's real and what's not."

Diggs said he skipped Wednesday's practice because of a cold, but the Vikings did not list him on the injury report with an illness. He was given a "non-injury related" designation. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer called the Diggs situation an "internal matter."

On Friday, Diggs was asked if he was playing Sunday and responded, "You're talking to the wrong guy," per the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Zimmer didn't exactly clarify if Diggs was playing Sunday either by responding, "I don't know. We'll see," and "I'll have to watch the tape," when asked if Diggs would play.

Diggs has 13 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown, averaging 16.1 yards per catch this season. After being targeted 149 times last year, Diggs has received just 19 targets as part of the Vikings' plan to commit to the run game. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has just completed just 64.6 percent of his passes for 735 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions and an 88.6 passer rating. He's on pace to throw just 396 passes, far fewer than the 606 he attempted last year.

The Vikings pass catchers have vented their frustration with the offense throughout the week. That won't go away unless Minnesota opens up the offense.