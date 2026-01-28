With Super Bowl LX fast approaching on Feb. 8, we're starting to get a sense of which stars will appear during ad breaks in the action between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Companies have already started to tease their commercials, and this year figures to have as many celebrity cameos as ever.

Last year, the list of celebs in Super Bowl LIX commercials ranged from David Beckham to Seal to Matthew McConaughey to Tim Robinson. It was a slate that will be hard to top, but if the early teasers for Super Bowl LX are any indication, the 2026 commercials will be star-studded affairs again.

We already know that at least one set of celebrities from the Super Bowl LIX ads will be returning for Super Bowl LX. That's the trio of Peyton Manning, Post Malone and Shane Gillis, who are featured in a teaser for Bud Light. Outside of those three, stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Emma Stone will be making their Super Bowl commercial debuts.

And as we get closer to Super Bowl LX, we'll get more previews of what's to come on the big night. Might we be getting our first looks at a commercial or two that will land on our list of the Top 25 of all-time?

Here is every Super Bowl LX commercial teaser that we've seen so far:

Sabrina Carpenter for Pringles

Pringles has brought plenty of star power in the last two years with Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman taking on starring roles. Now, the company is breaking out the big guns with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey for Uber Eats

If you've watched any football at all this season, then you know Cooper has been fighting against the conspiracy that the NFL is just a facade to sell food. Well, it seems like he and McConaughey (the star of last year's Uber Eats commercial) will get to the bottom of it during Super Bowl LX.

Peyton Manning, Post Malone and Shane Gillis reunite for Bud Light

In Super Bowl LIX, this trio brought us a dad-inspired yard party. This year, the team is on its way to a wedding. Will Bud Light be able to top what it did with these three a year ago?

Emma Stone for Squarespace

Hitters don't get much heavier than this. The actor-director duo of Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have teamed up for Oscar-worthy productions like Poor Things, The Favourite, Kinds of Kindness and Bugonia. Now, they're teaming up for this Super Bowl LX commercial.

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone for Instacart

Comedy icon (and "Severance" genius) Ben Stiller will join forces with pop star Benson Boone in this ad. It almost looks like Stiller will be channeling a little bit of White Goodman for this role, which is exciting as a big Dodgeball fan from way back.

Elijah Wood for Skittles

I always appreciate when a company leans into a bit of weirdness, and Elijah Wood delivering Skittles a some kind of mythical creature certainly qualifies. This one has a lot of promise.

Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key for State Farm

Comedians McBride ("Eastbound and Down") and Key ("Key and Peele") are teaming up to sell you half-baked insurance, and they're certainly not afraid to admit it. We'll see where State Farm goes after running its Bate-man campaign for much of the 2025 NFL season.

Guy Fieri for Bosch

By now, everyone has probably seen the disturbing images of Guy Fieri dressed as a ... regular guy ... on social media. It's apparently for this year's commercial from Bosch, and we get a little tease of what's to come from the company above.

Chloe Kim and T.J. Oshie for Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra delivered one of the highlights last year with Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara crushing other celebrities in pickleball. The company is taking a slightly different tact in 2026 as it leans into the Olympics, which will have started just days before Super Bowl LX kicks off.

Clydesdales return for Budweiser

Everyone's favorite horses are back in 2026, as if that was ever in doubt. The Clydesdales seem captivated by a mystery animal that's invaded their stable. Budweiser almost always delivers with this classic format.

Totino's brings back Chazmo

Last year, the comedy duo of Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson teamed up to bring us Chazmo. The Pizza Roll-loving alien will make his return for Super Bowl LX ... or will he?

Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno didn't give us much with this teaser -- just hinting at an intergalactic adventure -- but I don't mind it. Sometimes, it's best to just be surprised during the actual Super Bowl itself.