American music icon Taylor Swift is in attendance for Sunday evening's AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium as she continues her support of the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swift, who has dated the Chiefs' All-Pro tight end since 2023, will look on as Kansas City attempts to earn its third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl and the right to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Swift's presence at Sunday's game is an expected one, as she had been in attendance for all but one of the Chiefs' regular season home games. She was also in attendance, sitting alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, during last week's Chiefs victory over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Swift's active presence at Chiefs games has been perhaps the greatest illustration of how greatly the team's profile has been elevated since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starter in 2018. The Chiefs have now played in the last seven AFC Championship games, and they have also enjoyed home field advantage all but once during that span.

The Chiefs are now hosting the Bills for the second time during that span.