The Houston Texans appear to like the job Romeo Crennel is doing in his month as the interim head coach, enough that the organization may shed the interim label and give him the job in 2021. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are debating making Crennel the full-time coach for next season as a "stop-gap" option, which would allow the team to get through next year -- one of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on.

In-person interviews aren't guaranteed in 2021, making the interview process for head coach difficult. With interviews likely to be conducted on Zoom, this may scare franchises away from hiring a head coach to a multi-year contract -- making it easier to just go with the interim coach for a year in the hopes the pandemic clears up.

Texans players like Crennel, which significantly helps his chances of landing the job. The oldest head coach in the NFL at 73 years old, Houston is 2-2 in the four games Crennel has coached -- with both wins coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston has averaged 28.3 points and 409.3 yards per game in the four contests Crennel has coached despite having a defense that has given up an astonishing 438.3 yards per game on defense.

Crennel won't be the long-term answer for the Texans, but may be what the franchise needs to get through 2021 -- a year which Houston has no first or second-round picks and have plenty of cap space to clear up. The Texans are still seeking a general manager as well, as Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby is making personnel decisions after the team fired Bill O'Brien last month.