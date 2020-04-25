Titans draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Tennessee's Round 4-7 selections

The Titans came out of Round 1 on Thursday with their replacement for Jack Conklin after selecting Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall. On Day 2, the Titans grabbed an excellent value at a position of need before finding Derrick Henry a running mate to replace Dion Lewis. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Tennessee Titans 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 29 OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia B+ 2 61 CB Kristian Fulton, LSU A 3 93 RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State B- 5 174



* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Tennessee Titans 2020 draft trade notes