Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey from his final NFL game is going up for auction on Nov. 17 via Sotheby's. It has an estimated value of $1.5 to 2.5 million, which could make it become the most valuable football jersey ever sold at auction.

Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers jersey worn in Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII set the current record earlier this year after selling for $1.2 million.

Brady started his career as a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots. He played for Bill Belichick for most of his career, and together they won six Super Bowl championships. Brady left for the Tampa Bay in 2020 and earned another ring there. His final game took place on Jan. 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. He wore his white home No. 12 jersey in the NFC wild-card playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. As expected for a game-worn jersey, it still shows stains from the game.

Brady wrapped up his legendary 23-year NFL career as the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). He also ranks first all-time in Super Bowl MVPs (5) and has the most Pro Bowl selections (15).

"There are only a few athletes who are universally accepted as the greatest in their sport: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammed Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth. For the National Football League, it's Tom Brady," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement. "Worn at the very last game of his tenured career, this historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady's unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction."

The jersey will be a part of the official auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix presented by RM Sotheby's and Wynn Las Vegas. Other featured items include Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes-Benz F1 W04, which Hamilton drove in his inaugural victory year for Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle carries an estimate of $10-15 million.