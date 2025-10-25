As the Cincinnati Bengals try to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North, their defense will get a big boost against the New York Jets in Week 8 with the return of star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is expected to play after missing last week's win over the Steelers with a hip injury, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hendrickson was able to log some limited practices this week and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

That's great news for a Bengals defense that's struggled even with Hendrickson in the game, but his return will help the pass rush immensely. In his six starts this season, Hendrickson has tallied 4.0 sacks and three tackles for loss. Last season, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, and he has 81 in 116 career games.

The Bengals rank 27th in sacks with 11 through seven games. Outside of Hendrickson, Cincinnati has just seven sacks on the year, and Joseph Ossai is the only other player with at least two.

There's no doubt the Bengals will be able to get more pressure on the opposing quarterback with Hendrickson in the lineup, but who will that opposing quarterback be? Jets coach Aaron Glenn has yet to reveal whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor will get the start on Sunday. In last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, Fields was benched for the veteran Taylor.