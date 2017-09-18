Vic Beasley reportedly expected to miss at least a month with hamstring tear
The Falcons could be without last year's sack leader for four games if not more
Vic Beasley was picking up where he left off in 2016 this season, but his 2017 campaign has been temporarily derailed. After suffering a hamstring injury against the Packers in Sunday night's game, Beasley will miss at least a month with a torn hamstring, according to a report by Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta.
Beasley logged a sack in each of his first two games coming off of a league-leading 15.5 sack second year, and now it will be up to first-round pick and fan-favorite rookie Takkarist McKinley to pick up the mantle of Atlanta's premier pass rusher -- albeit a bit early. Beasley's injury wasn't thought to be serious when he initially left the game, but tests Monday found the tear. Beasley was expected to contend for 2017's sack crown after working with Von Miller throughout the offseason. Miller warned Beasley that he was coming for the crown, but he definitely didn't want it like this. He should be back in time to help the Falcons during an expected playoff push against the NFC South, where three teams look to be early viable division contenders, but for the time being the Falcons will need to make do.
The Falcons are currently 20th in the league in total defense and 24th against the pass. Losing Beasley may hurt those numbers, but with their offense they should be able to stay in games. The main concern now will be getting Beasley healthy and making sure that his explosiveness off the edge and general mobility aren't impacted long-term by the tear.
