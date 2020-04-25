Vikings draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Minnesota's Round 4-7 selections

The Vikings came out of the first round on Thursday with a pair of quality prospects and extra picks, selecting receiver Justin Jefferson then trading down before taking corner Jeff Gladney. On Day 2, the Vikings did what they have always done under Mike Zimmer -- draft a couple more physical man-coverage cornerbacks. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 22* WR Justin Jefferson, LSU A 1 31* CB Jeff Gladney, TCU B 2 58 OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State A- 3 89 CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State B+ 4 117*



* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft trade notes