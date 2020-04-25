Vikings draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Minnesota's Round 4-7 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Vikings are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Vikings came out of the first round on Thursday with a pair of quality prospects and extra picks, selecting receiver Justin Jefferson then trading down before taking corner Jeff Gladney. On Day 2, the Vikings did what they have always done under Mike Zimmer -- draft a couple more physical man-coverage cornerbacks. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|22*
|WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
|A
|1
|31*
|CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
|B
|2
|58
|OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
|A-
|3
|89
|CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
|B+
|4
|117*
|4
|130*
|4
|132
|
|
|5
|155*
|
|
|5
|169*
|5
|176*
|6
|201*
|
|
|6
|203*
|6
|205
|
|
|7
|219*
|
|
|7
|244*
|7
|249^
|
|
|7
|253^
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 22, 155 and 201 acquired from Bills as part of Stefon Diggs trade
- No. 31, 115 and 176 acquired from 49ers as part of draft-day trade
- No. 130, 169, 203 and 244 acquired from Saints as part of draft-day trade
- No. 219 acquired from Dolphins as part of Danny Isidora trade
