The Vikings have said goodbye to several big-name veterans in order to save money during the 2023 NFL offseason. But they're set to have arguably their biggest name on the field for training camp in anticipation of paying him down the road. Despite skipping all organized team activities (OTAs) before mandatory minicamp, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson intends to suit up this summer as Minnesota eyes a contract extension for the Pro Bowler.

The Vikings believe Jefferson, 24, is the best receiver in the NFL and are prepared to compensate him accordingly, per ESPN. But they're in no "major rush" to extend him, Jeremy Fowler reported on "SportsCenter." The chief reason is they control his rights through at least another two seasons, having exercised a fifth-year option that'll pay the Pro Bowler a guaranteed $19.7 million in 2024.

The absence of an extension timeline doesn't appear to be affecting Jefferson. The wideout reported for mandatory minicamp, told reporters he would've attended OTAs if not for marketing commitments, and even assured his return for training camp.

"Will I be here? Oh yeah," he said. "(The contract) is not really something I'm really worrying about. It's really about doing what I need to do to get this team to where we want to go."

If and when Jefferson's contract talks heat up, the former first-round draft pick has a legitimate case to become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback, as salary cap expert Joel Corry argues: "He should, at a minimum, be the first wide receiver to hit the $30 million-per-year mark on a deal that isn't artificially inflated by a high salary in the final contract year(s)."

The LSU product is due roughly $4.2 million in 2023, a year after leading the league with 1,809 receiving yards.