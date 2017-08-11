Vikings predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

What looked to be a promising 2016 season after five games turned into a forgettable year for the Vikings. But with upgrades on the offensive line, a full offseason in the fold for quarterback Sam Bradford and a potential impact rookie at running back, Minnesota could be an NFC sleeper heading into Week 1.

We know the defense will carry its weight, but will the offense prove playoff-caliber? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.4 40.7% 25.5% 4.6% 1.6%

SportsLine projects the Vikings to be right around the same record they turned in last year, and while they're comfortably ahead of the Lions and Bears, Minnesota is roughly two wins behind the projection listed for Green Bay (10.2 wins). However, the wild card is a realistic avenue to the playoffs, with the Vikings looking like a solid shot to be in the mix in December.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8.5 (U -125) +170 +275 15/1 30/1

All odds via Westgate.

The sportsbooks have the win total at exactly the right spot according to the projections above, though there's a slight lean on the Under from bettors. Taking the Vikings to make the playoffs is a solid value play at +150 or longer, as is listed here, but there isn't much reason to dream bigger unless a much better price presents itself.

Experts

John Breech defends his prediction of Vikings in the playoffs: