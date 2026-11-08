The Minnesota Vikings are adding to their receiving corps ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Minnesota is signing former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the 53-man roster, according to The Ringer.

Minnesota signed Beckham to its practice squad on Oct. 7, roughly a week after he was released by the New York Giants. Beckham was targeted just once in three games with the Giants prior to his release.

Beckham, who turned 34 on Nov. 5, made the Giants' initial 53-man roster after he missed the entire 2025 season. He played in nine games for the Dolphins in 2024 before being released in mid-December.

Odell Beckham Jr. WR TAR 1 REC 0 REC YDs 0 REC TD 0 FL 0

Beckham had plenty of early success in the NFL with the Giants. He was named to the Pro Bowl during each of his first three seasons. Beckham later had a 1,000-yard season with the Browns (in 2019) and helped the Rams win the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

During the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, Beckham had an early touchdown before he sustained an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. Beckham hasn't been the same player since that injury.

Beckham will now look to help improve a Vikings offense that is just 27th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in passing. On Monday night, Minnesota will face a Bills defense that is 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 27th in touchdown passes permitted.