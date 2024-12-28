With a win in Week 17, the Minnesota Vikings look to set up a winner-take-all showdown in Week 18 as they host NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (13-2) are tied with the Detroit Lions at the top of the division and NFC after a 27-24 road win at the Seahawks last week. Minnesota and Detroit meet next weekend with a division championship and playoff bye likely on the line. The Packers (11-4) posted the first shutout of the 2024 regular season, a 34-0 romp over the Saints on Monday night. Green Bay has clinched a playoff spot and likely the NFC's No. 6 seed heading into the final two games of the regular season. The Vikings won this matchup, 31-29 in Week 4, holding off a frantic fourth quarter Packers rally. Minnesota is 10-4-1 against the spread, while Green Bay is 9-6 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Packers vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -1

Packers vs. Vikings over/under: 48.5 points

Packers vs. Vikings money line: Vikings -118, Packers -101

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is playing great football of late, having won five of its last six games heading into this weekend's matchup. The Packers look to avoid being swept by the Vikings for the first time since 2017. Running back Josh Jacobs has been an incredible free agent acquisition for the team, with 1,216 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns as well as 340 receiving yards and a score. He has scored 10 of those rushing touchdowns over the past six games, while leading his new team to another playoff berth.

Quarterback Jordan Love can be turnover-prone but he looks the part as the team's long-term answer at the position. Love has thrown for 3,135 yards, with 24 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Against a blitz-heavy Minnesota defense, Love should be prepared to get the ball out quickly to his deep group of wide receivers and tight ends.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Sam Darnold experiment in Minnesota has been an overwhelming success as the journeyman former No. 3 overall pick has led the team to 13 wins in 15 regular season games. Darnold has thrown for 3,776 yards and 32 touchdowns, both among the top-six at his position this season. Running back Aaron Jones, who was released by the Packers in the offseason, has 1,424 total yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. In what was looking like a rebuilding season for the Vikings, it has been anything but that outcome.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is among the best in the league and has played like it again in 2024. He has 92 receptions for 1,387 yards and ten touchdowns despite being the focal point of every opposing defense's gameplan. Fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison has 56 catches for 806 yards and eight touchdowns, including six scores over the last six games. Tight end T.J. Hockenson recently returned from a knee injury suffered late in 2023 and has 34 catches for 378 yards in eight games. The Packers' defense has a big challenge on its hands trying to slow down this potent attack.

How to make Packers vs. Vikings picks

