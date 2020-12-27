Who's Playing

Chicago @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Chicago 7-7; Jacksonville 1-13

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 8 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the Chicago Bears will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.21 points per game.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Jaguars last week, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Baltimore Ravens an easy 40-14 victory. Jacksonville was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 26 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Jacksonville, but they got scores from WR Chris Conley and RB James Robinson. QB Gardner Minshew ended up with a passer rating of 164.10.

Meanwhile, Chicago was expected to lose against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Chicago managed a 33-27 win over Minnesota. Chicago's RB David Montgomery was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 146 yards on 32 carries.

Special teams collected 15 points for the Bears. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Jaguars are now 1-13 while Chicago sits at 7-7. Chicago is 4-2 after wins this year, and Jacksonville is 0-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.95

Odds

The Bears are a big 8-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.