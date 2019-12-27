Watch Jaguars vs. Colts: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Indianapolis 7-8; Jacksonville 5-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back home. Jacksonville and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. This is a home game for Jacksonville, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3.5-point spread against them.

The Jaguars came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last week, falling 24-12. No one had a big game offensively for the Jaguars, but WR Chris Conley led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis took their game against the Carolina Panthers last week by a conclusive 38-6 score. RB Jordan Wilkins and RB Marlon Mack were among the main playmakers for Indianapolis as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown. Mack didn't help his team much against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Indianapolis' win lifted them to 7-8 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 5-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Jacksonville is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest overall touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 24 on the season. The Colts have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 210.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 43

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville have won five out of their last nine games against Indianapolis.