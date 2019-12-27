Watch Jaguars vs. Colts: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Indianapolis 7-8; Jacksonville 5-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back home. Jacksonville and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. This is a home game for Jacksonville, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3.5-point spread against them.
The Jaguars came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last week, falling 24-12. No one had a big game offensively for the Jaguars, but WR Chris Conley led the way with one touchdown.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis took their game against the Carolina Panthers last week by a conclusive 38-6 score. RB Jordan Wilkins and RB Marlon Mack were among the main playmakers for Indianapolis as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown. Mack didn't help his team much against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Jacksonville's defeat took them down to 5-10 while Indianapolis' victory pulled them up to 7-8. Neither team can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.
Indianapolis' win lifted them to 7-8 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 5-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Jacksonville is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest overall touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 24 on the season. The Colts have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 210.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 43
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Jacksonville have won five out of their last nine games against Indianapolis.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Jacksonville 13
- Dec 02, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Indianapolis 29 vs. Jacksonville 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 22, 2017 - Jacksonville 27 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Oct 02, 2016 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Jacksonville 51 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 04, 2015 - Indianapolis 16 vs. Jacksonville 13
