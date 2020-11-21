Who's Playing

Detroit @ Carolina

Current Records: Detroit 4-5; Carolina 3-7

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will stay at home another week and welcome the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

Carolina has to be hurting after a devastating 46-23 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. Despite the defeat, Carolina had strong showings from QB Teddy Bridgewater, who passed for two TDs and 136 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR D.J. Moore, who caught four passes for one TD and 96 yards. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 141.80.

Meanwhile, Detroit narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Washington Football Team 30-27. QB Matthew Stafford and RB D'Andre Swift were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former passed for three TDs and 276 yards on 33 attempts and the latter snatched one receiving TD. Stafford's 55-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Marvin Hall in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected 12 points for Detroit. K Matt Prater booted in three field goals, the longest a 59-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Carolina is now 3-7 while the Lions sit at 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Carolina is stumbling into the game with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 14 on the season. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 33 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Series History

Carolina and Detroit both have one win in their last two games.