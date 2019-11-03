Watch Panthers vs. Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Carolina (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Carolina 4-3; Tennessee 4-4

What to Know

Tennessee has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Carolina at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Titans have a defense that allows only 16.88 points per game, so Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Tennessee beat Tampa Bay 27-23 last week. QB Ryan Tannehill was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Titans, as he passed for 193 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts. Tannehill's longest connection was to TE Jonnu Smith for 26 yards in the second quarter. Smith scored a touchdown as well, which was his first of the season.

Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Logan Ryan and CB Malcolm Butler.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 51-13, which was the final score in Carolina's tilt against San Francisco. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 117 yards and one TD on 14 carries.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, the Titans enter the contest with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. Maybe that strength will give Tennessee the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.