Watch Panthers vs. Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Panthers vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Carolina (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Carolina 4-3; Tennessee 4-4
What to Know
Tennessee has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Carolina at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Titans have a defense that allows only 16.88 points per game, so Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Tennessee beat Tampa Bay 27-23 last week. QB Ryan Tannehill was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Titans, as he passed for 193 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts. Tannehill's longest connection was to TE Jonnu Smith for 26 yards in the second quarter. Smith scored a touchdown as well, which was his first of the season.
Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Logan Ryan and CB Malcolm Butler.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 51-13, which was the final score in Carolina's tilt against San Francisco. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 117 yards and one TD on 14 carries.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, the Titans enter the contest with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. Maybe that strength will give Tennessee the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.00
Odds
The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 15, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. Tennessee 10
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
McCarthy preparing for coaching return
The former Super Bowl-winning coach appears headed for a return to the sidelines in 2020
-
Bizarre asks led to slow trade deadline
'Tuesday was kind of a joke,' said one GM who lamented the asking price for rentals at the...
-
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream
Everything you need to know as Jaguars look to get back in AFC South race with annual London...
-
Minshew has chance to keep starting job
The sixth-round rookie could wind up the starter in Jacksonville for the remainder of the season
-
Dalton eager for trade, could fit Bucs
The Bengals' longtime starting quarterback is ready for a change of scenery
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 9 of the fantasy season
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline