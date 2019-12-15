Watch Redskins vs. Eagles: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Redskins vs. Eagles football game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Current Records: Philadelphia 6-7; Washington 3-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Washington Redskins are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while the Redskins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Redskins didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-15 to the Green Bay Packers last week. QB Dwayne Haskins had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 170 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Monday. They won 23-17 over the New York Giants. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17-3 deficit.

The Redskins are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The last time the two teams met in September, the Redskins were in the race but had to settle for second with a 32-27 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 39

Series History

Philadelphia have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.

  • Sep 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 32 vs. Washington 27
  • Dec 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Washington 0
  • Dec 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 28 vs. Washington 13
  • Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. Washington 24
  • Sep 10, 2017 - Philadelphia 30 vs. Washington 17
  • Dec 11, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 22
  • Oct 16, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
  • Dec 26, 2015 - Washington 38 vs. Philadelphia 24
  • Oct 04, 2015 - Washington 23 vs. Philadelphia 20

