Watch Redskins vs. Eagles: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Redskins vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Washington
Current Records: Philadelphia 6-7; Washington 3-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Washington Redskins are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while the Redskins will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Redskins didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-15 to the Green Bay Packers last week. QB Dwayne Haskins had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 170 yards passing.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Monday. They won 23-17 over the New York Giants. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17-3 deficit.
The Redskins are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The last time the two teams met in September, the Redskins were in the race but had to settle for second with a 32-27 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 39
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won five out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Sep 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 32 vs. Washington 27
- Dec 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Washington 0
- Dec 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 28 vs. Washington 13
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. Washington 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Philadelphia 30 vs. Washington 17
- Dec 11, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 22
- Oct 16, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
- Dec 26, 2015 - Washington 38 vs. Philadelphia 24
- Oct 04, 2015 - Washington 23 vs. Philadelphia 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bills vs. Steelers odds, picks, SNF sims
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of the Steelers and Bills.
-
Peterson set to reach RB milestone
Peterson is also one touchdown shy of tying Walter Payton for fourth on rushing touchdowns...
-
Week 15 NFL odds, picks, top cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
LIVE: Week 15 fantasy lineup advice
Here's who you should start in Week 15 of the fantasy season
-
Report: Browns to keep Kitchens in 2020
Cleveland is facing a decision that carries multi-year ramifications
-
Week 15 NFL DFS: Picks, advice, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Bears at Packers: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the Bears look to stay hot in a road matchup with the rival...
-
Broncos at Chiefs: Live updates
Denver and Kansas City look to keep their respective win streaks alive in Week 15
-
Giants vs. Dolphins live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Giants vs. Dolphins football game