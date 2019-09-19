Watch Vikings vs. Raiders: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Oakland (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 1-1-0; Oakland 1-1-0

What to Know

Minnesota will take on Oakland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory.

The Vikings were the 24-17 winners over Green Bay when they last met Nov. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Vikings didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 16-21 to Green Bay. RB Dalvin Cook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 154 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Oakland and Kansas City, but the 53-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Oakland lost to Kansas City by a decisive 10-28 margin. The result was a vexing reminder to the Raiders of the 3-35 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Dec. 30 of last year.

Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The Vikings rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 4 on the season. But the Raiders haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 9 point favorite against the Raiders.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.