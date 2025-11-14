Familiar matchups may incentivize Week 11 NFL bets, and there's no shortage of those on the NFL schedule. There are nine divisional contests you could make Week 11 NFL picks on, the most of any week thus far. The entire AFC North and NFC West will do battle with Steelers vs. Bengals (+5.5), Ravens vs. Browns (+7.5), Rams vs. Seahawks (+3) and 49ers vs. Cardinals (+3). In terms of non-divisional games, there's a potential Super Bowl preview at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as Buffalo is a 5.5-point home favorite over Tampa, per the latest Week 11 NFL odds, in a matchup of 6-3 teams coming off defeats. The biggest Sunday spread has Baltimore as 7.5-point favorites over Cleveland after the Ravens authored a 24-point win when they played earlier this year. Lamar Jackson (knee) returned to practice Thursday, so his chances of playing are looking promising.

The NFC East is featured in the Week 11 NFL schedule with its teams taking part in three standalone games. Washington faces Miami in the first NFL game in Madrid, as the Dolphins are favored by 2.5 points, per the NFL lines. Nearly 12 hours later, Eagles vs. Lions (+2.5) takes place on SNF, and finally on Monday, the Cowboys visit the Raiders, which has Dak Prescott and Dallas as 3.5-point road favorites, according to the latest Week 11 NFL spreads. All of the updated Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Bears (+2.5, 48.5) cover at Minnesota in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Being at home doesn't appear to be much of an advantage for the Vikings, who committed eight false starts during a Sunday home loss to Baltimore. That's the second-most false starts by a home team in a game since 2000, as J.J. McCarthy has struggled in his debut season. He has six interceptions and four fumbles (one lost) across his four starts while being sacked 15 times. Meanwhile, Chicago has won six of its last seven games, going 5-2 ATS over that stretch. The model has Chicago prevailing versus the spread over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 11 NFL predictions: the Steelers (-5.5, 49.5) cover at home versus the Bengals in well over 50% of simulations. Cincy owns the worst defense, by far, in the NFL, ranking dead last in points allowed and yards allowed, with bottom-three rankings in pass defense, takeaways and redzone defense. Additionally, its three spread victories this year are tied for the fewest in the league, and coming off a bye won't give the Bengals much of an edge as the team is 1-5 ATS over its last six games with a rest advantage. On the other hand, Pittsburgh is 8-4 ATS at home since the start of last year, and its No. 16 offense could look like a top-five unit versus Cincy. The model projects Pittsburgh to score a touchdown more than its season average as the Steelers cover. SportsLine's advanced model also says the Over hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

