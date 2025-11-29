The Week 13 NFL schedule has already seen four upsets over the course of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. There's plenty more to come over the weekend, however. The other standalone games to make Week 13 NFL picks on are both Super Bowl rematches. Broncos vs. Commanders saw Washington prevail in The Big Game back in 1988, and the Week 13 NFL odds have Denver as 5.5-point road favorites on Sunday night, with Jayden Daniels (elbow) ruled out. Then on Monday, Giants vs. Patriots (-7.5) is a matchup we've seen twice in the Super Bowl, with New York winning each time.

Sunday afternoon's slate features a couple of matchups where time and travel could be factors with your Week 13 NFL picks. Cardinals vs. Buccaneers (-4.5) and Rams vs. Panthers (+10.5) both see the NFC West teams flying to the East Coast for 1 p.m. ET kickoffs. Historically, this is known to favor the home teams, thus making the Bucs and Panthers, perhaps, a bit more appealing than the NFL spreads suggest. All of the updated Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 13 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Falcons (-2.5, 39.5) cover at the New York Jets in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Kirk Cousins had two passing touchdowns in Sunday's win over New Orleans, and having two passing scores, plus getting a win, is something that Michael Penix Jr. did once across his 12 NFL starts. Meanwhile, the Jets also had a QB change, but Tyrod Taylor dropped to 0-2 this season in a Week 12 loss to Baltimore. Taylor has nearly as many turnovers (three) across his pair of starts as Justin Fields had (four) across nine starts, so it's hard to call the change an upgrade. The Falcons are undefeated ATS over their last three outside of Atlanta, while the Jets are just 1-3 ATS over their last four at MetLife Stadium. The model has Atlanta prevailing versus the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 13 NFL predictions: the Jaguars (-6, 41.5) cover versus the Titans in well over 50% of simulations. The Jags have won five of their last six versus the Titans, as Tennessee is now 1-16 over its last 17 games overall. Cam Ward hasn't thrown more than one touchdown in any game as a pro, and only J.J. McCarthy has a lower passer rating this season. Ward won't find much help in the ground game on Sunday as Jacksonville has the No. 1 run defense, while the Jags also control the trenches on offense as they rank eighth in rushing yards. The Jaguars are projected to have over 120 rushing yards, while the Titans have under 80 and average less than 3.8 yards per carry. The model has the Jags covering and says the Over hits in almost 60% of sims. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule and just revealed four teams projected to outright win in at least 70% of simulations, potentially giving you a huge payday by betting the money line. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 13 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 13 NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

Get Week 13 NFL picks at SportsLine