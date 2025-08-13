The Chicago Bears held out the majority of their offensive and defensive starters, including quarterback Caleb Williams, during Sunday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. However, Johnson revealed Wednesday that Williams will start under center in Sunday's preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills. Johnson further explained why Williams recently received a larger workload than most of the team's starters as training camp moved along.

"I've been pretty consistent with the thought of reps, reps, reps are the most important thing to get [Williams] up to speed," Johnson said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "And by the plan that we had a week ago, we were able to get him probably somewhere between 80 and 100 more reps than we would've been able to do had he played in the game. This week, it's a different schedule. Different length of time in terms of in between games and all that. And so, our plan right now is the guys that sat out last week, they will be playing this week."

Williams' exact workload is "to be determined" when it comes to Sunday's game. The Bears are also slated to participate in a joint practice with the Bills, so the amount of reps that Williams receives in that setup will help determine how much he plays.

"I think the trust that we've been talking about from the get-go, that's really where that comes into play," Johnson said. "We haven't been here with this group as a coaching staff. That trust has been earning, and we've been developing that amongst each other. It's not a one-way street. It goes both ways. And so I think that's just another step in the progression, you know?"

Williams struggled at times as last year's rookie No. 1 overall pick. The young quarterback completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards to go along with 20 touchdown and six interceptions in 17 games. Williams ate 68 sacks in 2024, which was more than any other signal caller.