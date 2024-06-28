The NHL offseason is now in full swing with the 2024 NHL Draft set to begin on Friday evening in Las Vegas. The San Jose Sharks own the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery last month.

The Sharks will likely pick Boston University star Macklin Celebrini. For the second consecutive season, the NHL's top selection will likely come in and contribute at the NHL level right away after Connor Bedard did so with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24. The Sharks are in the midst of a rebuild after trading veteran players like Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl over the past year.

Celebrini will certainly be the most polarizing player when the 2024 NHL Draft class is mentioned. However, there's plenty of other talented prospects that will likely hear their names called early on, including Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levsunov, Russian defenseman Anton Silayev, WHL center Cayden Lindstrom and Russian winger Ivan Demidov.

CBS Sports will have you covered with all of the action from Las Vegas throughout the night.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

Date : Friday, June 28 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Friday, June 28 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Sphere -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Sphere -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Round 1

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah Hockey Club

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. Buffalo Sabres

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

17. Washington Capitals

18. Chicago Blackhawks

19. Vegas Golden Knights

20. New York Islanders

21. Los Angeles Kings

22. Nashville Predators

23. Toronto Maple Leafs

24. Colorado Avalanche

25. Boston Bruins

26. Montreal Canadiens

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Calgary Flames

29. Dallas Stars

30. New York Rangers

31. Anaheim Ducks

32. Philadelphia Flyers