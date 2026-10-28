Is this the year Brighton and Hove Albion make the leap? In their 10th season in the Premier League, the Seagulls have long since moved on from being a side well run enough to keep its distance from the relegation race. Now they might reasonably aspire to another step forward, away from the mass of sides just outside the premium European places and into real contention for Champions League qualification.



Indeed, if you are a more exuberant Brighton fan, the question you might be asking yourself is not whether your side has made the leap but whether it has bounded up two tiers over the course of one summer. After all, they sit third in the Premier League table with the division's best attack and its third-best defense; combine those and you have a plus-16 goal difference. Their nearest rival by that metric, Manchester City, is at plus-11. Beat City in the second of this week's doubleheader with Enzo Maresca's side and they will be two points off the league leaders, though Arsenal might well open up a gap. Then again, what do Brighton have to fear from the champions? They've already smashed them 3-0 this season.



Even their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool did little to quell Brighton's momentum. Not for the first time in his managerial career, Fabian Hurzeler couldn't resist a snipe at the manager of a big-six opponent in defeat, but he did have a point when he argued that "there was one team who really tried to create and try to win this game." The Seagulls went down swinging at Anfield, drawing seven shot blocks from Andoni Iraola's side. It really was not an exaggeration to say that if Yasin Ayari or Charalampos Kostoulas had scored early on, this might have been another famous win for the boys from the south coast.

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Does this all sound too good to be true? Well, then it probably is. Admittedly, Hurzeler's side had looked primed to push on at the end of last season, an impressive run of results in March and April securing an eighth-placed finish and Conference League football. Then, in customary Brighton fashion, their best players left. Danny Welbeck had been their leading scorer, Jan Paul van Hecke the leader in league minutes and a crucial ball progressor, and while Carlos Baleba had endured a down year in which he had battled injuries, he still looked the most likely to ascend to a Moises Caicedo/Alexis Mac Allister level in Brighton's long line of breakout talent in midfield.



Brighton could be trusted to replace the players they sold well. Swapping out Van Hecke for Luka Vuskovic already looks like the greatest of swindles on Tottenham, who are happy enough with what they have, even if they might have let the next great center back slip away. It is arguably easier, though, to deal with players you have lost for a fee than with those snared from you by injury. Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh were the star wingers in last season's side, the former top 10 in the league for expected possession value added, the latter top 10 for take-ons. These wingers were critical for getting the ball into the box and creating threat when they got there. Injuries mean they have yet to take the field this season.



You should not be able to cope with the loss of this much talent for so long. Some of Hurzeler's fixes have been ingenious. Maxim De Cuyper carried plenty of attacking thrust from left back, and after dalliances with a more advanced role last season, he has been converted to it permanently. The careful, steady integration of Kostoulas and Diego Gomez has paid dividends too. Meanwhile, at 35, Pascal Gross is as effective as he has ever been, with four assists and three goals already in this season's Premier League.



Gross' pressing has also been critical to Brighton's success. According to data provided to CBS Sports by Gradient, the German international has made eight pressures leading to dangerous situations, placing him in the 99th percentile among Premier League players this season. Kostoulas and De Cuyper are similarly willing runners off the ball, adding up to a team that is even more energetic without the ball this season than it was last. In 2025-26, Brighton led the Premier League in passes per defensive action with 9.3, according to Wyscout. This season they also lead the division in this pressing metric, allowing opponents an average of 7.6 passes per defensive action. It is for that reason that only Wednesday's opponents, Manchester City, allow the other team fewer active minutes in possession than Brighton's 21.5.

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Brighton's pressing intensity also means it is not that much of a surprise that they lead the league in counterattacking goals. As they do in goals from corners. As they do in higher-value chances where the shot is worth 0.1 expected goals or higher. As they do too in shots from outside the box. It all looks great, but then the sample size is still only eight games.



That might be enough to form the outline of a conclusion in normal circumstances, but Brighton are one of only two teams in the league to have had a man advantage in two games so far this season. It should be said that both Aston Villa and Coventry looked like beaten teams when their player saw red, but we have to take the data set with a pinch of salt when over 10% of it involves Brighton having one more player. (There was also an impressive 33 minutes with 10 men against Sunderland, in which they held on to and ultimately added to a 1-0 lead.)



So we should take some of their headline numbers under advisement. Drill deeper and there might be more factors to consider. Brighton lead the league in scoring and are second in xG, but there is a big gap between their 16.2 xG and 23 goals. This is a year in which Brighton's goal-of-the-season contest might be a reasonable proxy for the Premier League's as a whole (Lewis Dunk leads the way for me, Clive). Their shooting form was typified by that 3-0 win over Arsenal. They at least matched the champions in the first half, but they led 2-0 because both Gross and Kostoulas walloped shots in from range. You're not building a title challenge on that.



Nor are you necessarily doing the same when you look porous at the other end. It isn't just that Brighton have allowed 11.4 xG to their opponents and are riding a run of shot-stopping that seems unlikely to continue even for a goalkeeper of Bart Verbruggen's quality. Hurzeler's side are also allowing the third-highest xG per shot of any team in the division. Much of that is a function of a worrying set-piece defense, but they are not much better from open play either, allowing 0.117 xG per shot, 10% above the Premier League average. When a team breaks their press like Chelsea did early in the season, that's when they end up in trouble.



You don't compete for titles when you are giving up what Brighton are giving up defensively, but then that is a ludicrous conceit in the first place. What is clearly no longer ludicrous is the idea that this team might regularly beat Man City in a one-off match, whether that be the rotated outfit Enzo Maresca is due to field in the EFL Cup on Wednesday or the full-strength outfit that will presumably welcome them back to the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.



Indeed, in the reasonably likely event that a sanction obliterates City's standing in this season's Premier League, Brighton could comfortably find themselves among the four or five Champions League qualifiers. The likes of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are at best performing around Brighton's level so far this season in xG terms but have not picked up anywhere near as many points. Maybe the quality of Liverpool shows down the stretch. Perhaps Xabi Alonso simplifies things at Chelsea. Even then, that probably leaves a fifth spot for an English team to advance to the top tier. There is no question now that Brighton look better placed than anyone else to claim it, propelling themselves into a new class of club. If the experience of the last 10 seasons is anything to go on, this club tends to establish itself quite firmly when it moves up in the world.

Manchester City vs. Brighton viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Manchester City -150; Draw +300; Brighton +320