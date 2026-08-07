Teenager Cavan Sullivan is fueling the Philadelphia Union resurgence, is USMNT next?

CHESTER, Pa. - While you don't want to put the hopes of a team on the shoulders of a teenager, when they take the reins on their own, it's fair to give it to them. With the Philadelphia Union experiencing a resurgence under interim manager Ryan Richter, 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan has been central to what they've done since the World Cup break, even if he doesn't have an official assist to show for it since the return.

During what was a tough match facing the reigning champions of Concacaf in a 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Thursday, he didn't look out of place riding the challenges from the team, creating chances, and doing what he can to get into good positions. Even the look of disappointment on his face in the second half when his shot didn't find the back of the net is a sign of a player who is growing up before our eyes, which is important on a few levels.

"They're tough. Cavan is 16 years old, and he's able to play against men because he's a tough kid," Richter said after the match. "Frankie [Westfield], his biggest quality out of so many is that he's tough. That's what you get from the Northeast Philly guys, is that they're up for these kind of challenges. That's something that we always know, and I didn't expect anything different, to be honest with you."

Since the World Cup, Sullivan has essentially created two chances per game, taken 3.25 shots per game, and played in 353 of 360 available minutes for the Union. And the results have come with the team winning three of those four games. Leagues Cup comes as a bit of a mulligan for Richter and the squad, but these minutes against tough Mexican sides are important for development, especially when this is a player who should be on Mauricio Pochettino's radar for the national team sooner rather than later.

After Pochettino has signed a contract extension through the 2030 World Cup and with the importance of the Olympics in 2028, it's hard for young players like Sullivan not to think about making upcoming national team camps, and playing against Concacaf's best sides is a good experience to show why he deserves to be in the squad. The potential is there, and that's why Sullivan already has a pre-arranged transfer to Manchester City when he turns 18, but now he's beginning to show why City have coveted him despite only having 10 MLS starts to his name.

"There's a different element than MLS, so it's a great experience for that Concacaf feel, that gritty, aggressive battle," Sullivan said. "Games that are just a battle, so it's great for us, great for young guys, great for guys coming over from Europe and also from Club America earlier in the year. This was also a really good team, so it's a valuable experience."

Sullivan has cracked 1,100 minutes in all competitions for the Union this season, quite an increase from last season's 440 minutes, and the difference shows. At times last season, it seemed like Sullivan was pressing too hard and trying to do more than he needed to when he got the ball. Making a debut as a prospect with hype, it's tough to play your own game, but this season he's doing just that. Sullivan opened up on the trust that Richter has given him, as since the World Cup break, there have only been seven minutes of Union soccer that he wasn't involved in for the club, and that trust has been critical.

"It means a lot," Sullivan said about this uptick in playing time. "I had a really tough year and a half in the past and in the last season and the start of this season. Stuff like that and not playing, it takes a toll on you. So to be trusted and to finally get these starting minutes is truly special. It's even cooler for these home games because my family's here, my friends are here. This is what it's about. Every player wants to play 90 minutes; in reality, you're not going to all the time. But it's great, and I think I'm making a difference and doing my thing. Now it's just now it's just time for goals and assists."

Sullivan isn't the only young player making his presence felt by the team. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick was part of Pochettino's extended squad for the World Cup, and while he only made two saves facing Cruz Azul, his presence was important. Frankie Westefield struggled in the first half, with his mistakes being punished, but bounced back in the second half, showing his own mentality. Center back Neil Pierre didn't start the game, but even he has been on a run, scoring two goals in only four games since returning from a loan to Lyngby.

The Union already had a heavy hand in the 2026 World Cup roster with four academy alumni on the roster, and when taking a look forward to 2030, there's a chance that a significant portion of that roster could also come from Chester. The young core has quite a job getting the Union into a playoff place after Richter took over with the squad at the bottom of the table, but this kind of pressure builds diamonds. They've already climbed two spots in the table, and if players like Sullivan keep pushing forward, this is a side who can shock the league.