Luis de la Fuente's Spain will visit Denmark on Friday for a crucial game of their UEFA Nations League's group phase as La Roja can officially clinch their first spot despite some key players missing the game while the home side are yet to qualify for the quarter final of the tournament. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Nov. 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 15 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Parken Stadium -- Copenaghen, Denmark

Parken Stadium -- Copenaghen, Denmark Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Denmark +340; Draw +230; Spain -115

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Team news

Denmark: New head coach Brian Riemer will take charge of his first official game and will have to make some big decisions with some key players back from injuries, such as team icon Christian Eriksen.

Possible Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Dorgu; Eriksen, Hojlund, Gronbaek.

Spain: De la Fuente has to deal with multiple injuries, such as 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who will be out for at least three weeks. His club teammates Dani Olmo and Pedri should lead the attacking line alongside Nico Williams and AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata.

Possible Spain XI: Raya; Porro, Vivian, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz; Olmo, Pedri, Nico Williams; Morata.

Prediction

A difficult match to predict, as this is the start of a new cycle for Denmark while Spain have some big players out injured. PICK: Spain 2, Denmark 0.