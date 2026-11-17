Historically, goalkeeper has been a position of strength for the United States men's national team, to the extent that during the time of Tim Howard and Brad Guzan, both were playing Premier League soccer, but only one could start between the sticks. Things have changed since then, with numerous keepers coming through the ranks over the years, with most playing domestically or sitting on the bench for stronger European sides. However, that could be coming to an end for the team.

During Mauricio Pochettino's tenure, Matt Freese has been his starting keeper, taking over during the Gold Cup and starting every game that he was available for until the September/October international window, when Pochettino used Diego Kochen and Brian Schwake. Kochen, who is playing his first season of first-team soccer at Lyngby in Denmark (where center back Neil Pierre also got his first taste of senior soccer), got the clean sheet against Mexico during that camp and turned that into a start against Haiti in Concacaf Nations League play in his native Miami, setting the USMNT up well to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Following that match, Kochen acknowledged that the USMNT squad has done a lot to put him in this position, and he'll know that even if Pochettino won't be the manager choosing the lineups, performances like this one will be important for how the USMNT keeper picture looks moving forward.

"I feel like I've grown quite a lot," Kochen said following the match, reflecting on his adjustment to the national team. "I'm getting used to competing at the international level, but I've just got to give it to my team because they've been unbelievable. They make it so easy to just come out here and play free and be me, so without them, this wouldn't be possible."

His growth is evident; one of the first things that comes to mind when watching the 20-year-old is his poise. Kochen had the ball at his feet plenty, completing all 20 of his passes to help send the attack on its way, and also made the two saves that he needed to on a mostly quiet night. His age also showed when Haiti scored with him out of position, a goal that was called back for offside, but you take the good with the bad for young players because that's a learning moment, and as he earns more reps at the senior level, those are the kind of mistakes that can be ironed out.

"I'm not saying he hasn't played games in Barcelona, but at the senior level, every game he plays, he gets better and better and better," one of Kochen's coaches, Andreas Bjelland, told CBS Sports. "Because understanding the full-pitch play, and not only being on the line, just taking shots, and being a training goalie, but now he's playing for points every week. He's growing as a player, as a person, and as somebody we can trust more and more in the stuff we do. So it's nice to see that it has come to this ... It's quite impressive."

You can't teach poise, and spending more than five years in the Barcelona system shows in how Kochen carries himself. It's becoming more common in American soccer for young players to test themselves abroad or to get into Major League Soccer teams at a younger age, and when they succeed, it goes a long way developmentally, as Kochen's case shows.

"He is a person who trusts himself a lot. That's also why he's a good goalie, that at such a young age he hasn't that big of a doubt of himself," Mikkel Jespersen, Lyngby's other coach said. "He knows what he's capable of doing, and that's really important as a goalie: that you trust yourself and know what things you are doing is something that can succeed in a longer period."

While it's unknown what the next USMNT manager will value in a keeper, being able to perform in an uncertain environment with your coach having one foot out the door is something that will go a long way for Kochen's chances. In keeper terms, Kochen has plenty of time ahead of him, as players at his position regularly play until their late 30s or early 40s, so if he can continue this trajectory, the question of who protects the net could be solved for the foreseeable future.

Of course, that's a lot of projecting, but when the next generation of the USMNT is developing at an astounding rate, it's only natural to think about where players like Kochen could end up. Doing this in only his first season of professional soccer is already impressive, but the best is yet to come.

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