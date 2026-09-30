When reflecting on her roster for friendlies where the United States Women's National Team will face Spain twice, Emma Hayes made it a point to discuss how many players she's choosing from on the road to the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. It signifies a shift in how the U-23s are being used. Jaedyn Shaw and Ally Sentnor are two players who Hayes brought up. Between them, they have more than 50 caps and 17 goals for the USWNT, but they'll instead be with the youth side, and that isn't far from Hayes's view and thoughts.

Hayes mentioned not playing Shaw during the last camp against Brazil and that not being something that's the best for her development. While getting experience in camp can be important for young players, these aren't newbies to the squad, and what's best is that they play soccer games, which is something that they can do with the U-23s. They'll also have two matches under Heather Dyche facing the Dominican Republic U-23s during this window while training at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center alongside the USWNT.

"I want to prioritize the development of players, and I don't want less experienced players always sitting on the bench and playing few minutes. So, for Ali and for Jaedyn, the decision was taken for them to go to the 23s," Hayes said. "They're still central to our plans, but also I think with Ashley Sanchez performing the way she has and Trinity Byars performing the way they have, there is a competition for places, and I have spoken to them both. They understand the importance of their development. I will be able to watch what they do every day here with the 23s. And as I said, I think they'll still be two important players, but this is been part of their prescribed journey, and I don't think of this decision being a negative."

This viewpoint shows how connected Hayes is to the development of the squad, but it also signifies the importance of having a national training center. Previously, with the USWNT playing their matches in Washington, D.C., and Chester, Pa., they may have had a camp further north to prep for those games, but in Georgia, there's enough space to have everyone under one roof where Hayes can see developments happening with the youth sides just as easily as the senior ones.

Facing Spain, there's only so much tinkering Hayes can do with the lineup while also trying to win the games at the same time, and with Ashley Sanchez forcing her own call-up for the first time in two years while matching the NWSL record for goals scored with 20, there wasn't much room in the attack, leading to Hayes needing to make tough decisions. Even with injuries around the squad, it shows the depth of who is available when people like Shaw and Sentnor end up with the U-23s. But with Sanchez being in the USWNT squad, everyone should also be able to see that the door is never closed, and shifts that will put them at the forefront of the squad can happen as long as they're performing well. Playing matches with the U-23s while still getting insights from Hayes is exactly how to get back to the senior squad as well. It's a long game to making sure that players get into the best spots to succeed, and having already built a dynasty during her time with Chelsea, Hayes understands playing the long game.

"You can't always park the development of the generation that will be there for tomorrow," Hayes said. "So if I solely prioritize the World Cup, then I won't get the opportunity for players that could and will be impactful for this team in 2028 or 2031."

Hayes is even using the over-age slots with the U-23s to ensure that the USWNT tactical vision is instilled in the U-23s while shuffling players between the two. Jordyn Huitema is someone who will get a look with the senior squad, but after getting that taste, she just as easily could be back with the U-23s in the next camp.

"I think this window is the ideal opportunity with the fact that the 23s have a domestic game at home to Dominican Republic. The next international window, the under-23s go abroad, I think and play Germany," Hayes said. "So I think I'll make even different decisions then... Jordyn Huitema is a good example. We've left Jordyn with the under-23s because I'd rather she accumulate caps. But we felt that this was the right moment to bring her into the training environment if we think she's got the potential to compete, let's have a look at her now. But I think it's fair to say it's pretty likely that next camp she will go back to the 23s, and it's got nothing to do with form, it's got to do with player development and what's best for that individual."

These shifts show just how close things are between the senior national team and the youth sides after Hayes came in and did plenty of experimenting to figure out who her top options are. Now, the goal is cultivating wholesale depth. Players like Naomi Girma, Catarina Macario, Emily Sonnett, Olivia Moultrie, and Croix Bethune would all be in the senior squad if they were healthy, but this is exactly why players in the U-23s need to be ready for the call. Meanwhile there are players like Savy King who is back in the mix with the U-23s for the first time since she collapsed on the field. You never know when Hayes will need someone, and by training together, she can monitor that development in real time, which is the best situation a player can ask for when being called in.

U-23 roster

Goalkeepers (2): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; Danville, Calif.), Teagan Wy (Gotham FC; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

Defenders (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Carolyn Calzada (Portland Thorns FC; Sugar Hill, Ga.), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals FC; Kenosha, Wis.), Heather Gilchrist (Bay FC; Boulder, Colo.), Savy King (Angel City FC; West Hills, Calif.), Leah Klenke (Houston Dash; Houston, Texas), Ayo Oke (Denver Summit FC; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Jayden Perry (Portland Thorns FC; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave FC; Doral, Fla.), Gia Corley (San Diego Wave FC; Tacoma, Wash.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.), Ally Sentnor (Angel City FC; Hanson, Mass.), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; Frisco, Texas)

Forwards (8): Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave FC; San Diego, Calif.), Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Gotham FC; Milton, Ga.), Mia Fishel (Seattle Reign FC; San Diego, Calif.), Caiya Hanks (Portland Thorns FC; Kailua-Kona, Hawaii), Jameese Joseph (Utah Royals FC; Beltsville, Md.), Karlie Lema (Bay FC; Morgan Hill, Calif.), Kat Rader (Houston Dash; Stuart, Fla.)