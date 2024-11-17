It's the final competitive match for England before Thomas Tuchel takes over in January of 2025 as they close out the group stage of the UEFA Nations League facing Ireland. Despite Tuchel signing an 18-month contract as the next coach of the Three Lions in October, he opted to wait until 2025 to take over allowing interim manager Lee Carsley to lead England for one final international break.

The Three Lions have gotten back atop Group 2 thanks to Ireland defeating Greece in their last matchup but with England only leading on goal difference, the final matchday could have some fireworks if things go awry at home.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 17 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London

: Wembley Stadium -- London Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: England -475; Draw +500; Ireland +1400

Storylines

England: The biggest question is if Harry Kane will return to the starting XI. Ollie Watkins started and scored against Greece, but after criticizing England's withdrawals, it would be odd for Kane to not feature for the Three Lions. They'll want to win the group despite already advancing to the next stage of the Nations League to secure a more favorable draw.

England predicted XI: Jordan Pickford, Rico Lewis, Marc Guehi, Taylor Hardwood-Bellis, Lewis Hall, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Jarrod Bowen, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rodgers, Harry Kane

Ireland: Facing England is always an interesting proposition because of the players who can represent both nations, but after defeating group leaders Greece, Ireland will have confidence that they can take down the Three Lions. England has been susceptible during international play but defensive fortitude will be key to securing a result.

Ireland predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Callum O'Dowda, Liam Scales, Nathan Collins, Matt Doherty, Michael Johnston, Jayson Molumby, Josh Cullen, Kasey McAteer, Evan Ferguson, Troy Parrott

Prediction

It will be another processional win for the Three Lions but that will be just enough to top the group as the Carsley era comes to a close on a strong note before Tuchel takes charge. Pick: England 2, Ireland 0