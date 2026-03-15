The 2026 edition of the Finalissima, in which Spain was scheduled to face Argentina in Qatar this month, was officially canceled on Sunday after organizers were unable to agree on relocation plans amidst the Iran war.

European champions Spain were originally set to play Copa America winners Argentina at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on March 27, but questions have loomed over the fixture since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28 following U.S.-Israel strikes in that country. Airspace in Qatar is currently partially restricted due to the ongoing conflict, creating logistical issues for the teams involved.

UEFA said it proposed several alternatives to the match in Lusail in conversations with the Argentine Football Association, but the pair were unable to come to a resolution. UEFA said its first suggestion was playing the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, home of Real Madrid, with a 50-50 split for fans in the stadium. The European governing body also said it proposed a two-legged format with one leg in Madrid and the other in Buenos Aires, the pair of games to be completed sometime before the next edition of the Euros and the Copa America in summer 2028.

Both Spain and Argentina still have matches scheduled in Lusail for later this month, despite the cancellation of the Finalissima, the status of those fixtures still unclear. Spain have a friendly against Egypt on March 30 that is still on the calendar, while Argentina are set to face Qatar the following day.

The Finalissima would have marked the first time Argentina's Lionel Messi would have faced Spain's Lamine Yamal. The pair could still meet at the World Cup this summer depending on results, a potential round of 32 fixture awaiting if one of them tops their group and the other is a runner-up in their group.

Argentina are the current holders of the matchup between the European and South American champions, beating Italy 3-0 at London's Wembley Stadium in 2022.