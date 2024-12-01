Inter's game against Fiorentina was suspended after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed in the 17th minute on Sunday. Bove, the Viola's young talent on loan from Roma, was quickly tended to by medical staff and was surrounded by players from both teams as medical professionals tended to him. He was then stretchered off the pitch and placed into an ambulance in the corner of the stadium.

"The match will not resume and is postponed to a date to be determined. When the game was interrupted, Bove collapsed to the ground and the situation immediately appeared very serious. An ambulance took the player away, news is awaited," Serie A's official website posted.

There are no official indications at this stage about the state of the player.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story.