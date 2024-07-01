The Copa America 2024 group stage is nearly over, and Group B has room for just one more team to punch its ticket to the knockout rounds. Mexico and Ecuador are level on total points (three) and will square off at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday to determine who makes the quarterfinals. Mexico suffered a 2-1 loss against group leaders Venezuela on Wednesday, and Ecuador defeated Jamaica 3-1 and maintained second place ahead of the final matchday. This is essentially a knockout round game with so much at stake.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 30 | Time: 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 | 8 p.m. Place: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, AZ TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN, Univision | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Storylines

Mexico: Head coach Jimmy Lozano selected a younger squad with an emphasis on Copa America as crucial prep ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup where El Tri will serve as co-hosts. The group has struggled to finish their chances in front of goal, even during penalty kick opportunities, and are now on the brink of Copa America elimination. Luis Romo has stepped up in Edson Alvarez's injury absence, but striker Santiago Gimenez is still struggling on the international stage. A must-win scenario is in front of them and how they manage that will be the storyline out of this match.

Ecuador: The group has their destiny in their hands, a win or draw will be enough, and they bounced back after losing captain Enner Valencia to a red card suspension with a win last time out. A solid victory against Jamaica also gave them a tiebreaker in goal differential headed into the final game of group play. They'll be looking to do damage on counters now that Valencia is back. He'll be a menace for Mexico alongside 17-year-old Kendry Paez -- who led the team in shots (six) last game and converted a penalty.

Group B table and schedule

PLACE TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Venezuela 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 2 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 4 Jamaica 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

June 22

Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2

Mexico 0, Jamaica 0

June 26

Ecuador 3, Jamaica 1

Venezuela 1, Mexico 0

June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Prediction

It'll be do or die for both these teams so expect the drama to overshadow any thought of good football. Two teams that have done themselves no favors this tourney and it'll continue on the final matchday with a result that gets Ecuador through. Pick: Mexico 1, Ecuador 1