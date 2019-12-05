MLS 2020 schedule: Opening weekend matchups announced; LAFC vs. Inter Miami highlights slate

Ahead of its 25th season, Major League Soccer announced the home openers for all 26 clubs with the 2020 season beginning on Feb. 29. There will be eight games on that day while the Chicago Fire will have to wait until March 21 before playing their first game at a new home -- Soldier Field.

The reigning champ Seattle Sounders open up against the Fire at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, March 1. The most intriguing matchup of the opening weekend looks to be LAFC hosting new club Inter Miami on March 1, while fellow newcomers Nashville SC play host to Atlanta United on Feb. 29 in the club's first match.

The opening weekend will be a big opportunity for the league to see some breakout performers as it looks for new stars to replace the production and excitement of big names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney.

LAFC is expected to be the favorite to win MLS Cup 2020 with MVP Carlos Vela leading the way. The former Arsenal and Real Sociedad man scored an MLS-record 34 goals in 31 games last season.

Here's a look at the home opener for each team.

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids, 1 p.m. (Audi Field)

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution, 3 p.m. (Olympic Stadium)

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. (BBVA Stadium)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC, 5:30 p.m. (Avaya Stadium)

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union, 6 p.m. (Toyota Stadium)

Orlando City SC vs. Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m. (Exploria Stadium)

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United, 8 p.m. (Nissan Stadium)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. (BC Place)

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Columbus Crew SC vs. New York City FC, 12:30 p.m. (MAPFRE Stadium)

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Red Bull Arena)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 3 p.m. (CenturyLink Field)

Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF, 5:30 p.m. (Banc of California Stadium)

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC, 7:30 p.m. (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 7, 2020

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC, 1:30 p.m. (Gillette Stadium)

Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls, 2 p.m. (Rio Tinto Stadium)

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC, 5 p.m. (BMO Field)

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. (Children's Mercy Park)

Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC, 9 p.m. (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m. (Dignity Health Sports Park)

Saturday, March 14, 2020

New York City FC vs. FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m. (Yankee Stadium)

Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m. (Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale)

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United, 5:30 p.m. (Nippert Stadium)

Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. (Talen Energy Stadium)

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m. (Allianz Field)

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United, 3 p.m. (Soldier Field)