The 2024 NWSL regular season has concluded and the playoffs are officially underway. League leaders Orlando Pride hosted Chicago Red Stars to kick off the quarterfinal round. The 2024 NWSL Shield winners defeated Chicago 4-1 and will face Kansas City Current in the semifinal after the Current eliminated North Carolina Courage.

In the first semifinal, the Washington Spirit needed a stoppage time goal to force extra time but then clinched a spot in the finals after a grueling penalty shootout.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NWSL playoffs:

Postseason format and bracket

2024 NWSL Playoffs results

NWSL quarterfinals

Orlando Pride 4, Chicago Red Stars 1

Kansas City Current 1, North Carolina Courage 0

Washington Spirit 2, Bay FC 1

NJ/NY Gotham FC 2, Portland Thorns FC 1

2024 NWSL Playoffs schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Nov. 16

Washington Spirit 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 (Spirit advance on penalties)

Sunday, Nov. 17

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

2024 NWSL Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Complete NWSL standings

STANDING TEAM W L D GF GA GD PTS No. 1 Orlando Pride* 18 2 6 46 20 +26 60 No. 2 Washington Spirit* 18 6 2 51 28 +23 56 No. 3 NJ/NY Gotham FC* 17 4 5 41 20 +21 56 No. 4 Kansas City Current* 15 2 7 54 30 +24 55 No. 5 North Carolina Courage* 12 11 3 37 28 +6 39 No. 6 Portland Thorns FC* 10 12 4 37 35 +2 34 No. 7 Bay FC* 11 14 1 31 41 -10 34 No. 8 Chicago Red Stars* 10 14 2 28 38 -7 32 No. 9 Racing Louisville** 7 12 7 33 39 -6 28 No. 10 San Diego Wave FC** 7 13 7 24 35 -11 25 No. 11 Utah Royals** 7 15 4 22 40 -18 25 No. 12 Angel City FC* 7 13 6 29 42 -13 24 No. 13 Seattle Reign** 6 15 5 27 44 -17 23 No. 14 Houston Dash** 5 16 5 20 42 -22 20

*qualified for the playoffs

**eliminated from playoff contention